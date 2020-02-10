K-pop concerts canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

ⓒ YONHAP News

The continuing spread of the new coronavirus is taking a toll on Korea’s music industry. Most K-pop showcases and concerts at home and abroad this month have been called off or replaced with online events.





Seventeen has canceled its world tour Ode to You because of the coronavirus outbreak. The canceled shows were to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Madrid, Paris, London and Berlin.



Girl band GFriend staged their debut showcase for "回:Labyrinth" without fans online, while Loona also gave the comeback performance for their new record "#" solely online.





Boy band Pentagon will also unveil its first full-length album, "Universe: the Black Hall," online this week.