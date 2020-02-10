Loona’s new album top iTunes charts

ⓒ YONHAP News

K-pop girl band Loona’s new album has topped iTunes album charts in 56 countries.





The group, also known as Girl of the Month,” released the album on Feb. 5. The album initially topped the iTunes album charts in 47 countries and regions the following day. The next day, the album went further to top the charts in 56 countries and regions.





The list of countries include the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Britain, Peru and Egypt.