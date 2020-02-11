Menu Content

Youngwol Y Park

2020-02-11

This cultural venue is one of the hottest places in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province these days. A former museum site and four adjacent buildings were renovated by installation artist Choi Ok-yeung. 



(Yonhap News) 

