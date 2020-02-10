‘Parasite’ makes history winning Best Picture at Oscars
2020-02-10
#Showcase l 2020-02-10
The bubbly and lively girl group Rocket Punch is coming back with a more daring image!!
Their 2nd mini-album, "Red Punch," is expected to pack a punch to the K-pop industry with its colorful and intense charm that is different from the group's previous image.
The title track, "BOUNCY," is a pop dance number that features cool rap and powerful vocals. The lyrics are especially impressive, boldly telling the story of the group's future plans.
For more information, check out KBS WORLD Radio's YouTube channel!
2020-02-10
2020-02-10
2020-02-10
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >