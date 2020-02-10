The bubbly and lively girl group Rocket Punch is coming back with a more daring image!!

Their 2nd mini-album, "Red Punch," is expected to pack a punch to the K-pop industry with its colorful and intense charm that is different from the group's previous image.

The title track, "BOUNCY," is a pop dance number that features cool rap and powerful vocals. The lyrics are especially impressive, boldly telling the story of the group's future plans.





