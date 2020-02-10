South Korea Prepares for upcoming General Elections

ⓒYONHAP News

Members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party ( LKP) approved forming a new right-wing party with the New Conservative Party led by Rep. Yoo Seong-min and another party led by Rep. Lee Un - ju . (이언주)





The party's national committee on Thursday declared its resolve to unite with the two parties, as well as conservative civic groups, saying the move is aimed at protecting the country's constitution, liberal democracy and market economy.





LKP Chair Hwang Kyo- ahn said the merger allows both judgment to be passed on the Moon Jae-in administration and the protection of liberty in April's general elections.





Minor opposition parties Bareunmirae Party, the New Alternative Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace have also agreed to merge into one party ahead of April's general elections.





Party representatives on Friday drew up an agreement to formally unite on Monday and decided on the name roughly translated into English as: Democratic Unity Party.





Should representatives of all three parties participate in the merger, the new party will secure 28 parliamentary seats to become the third-largest party in the National Assembly.

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party ( DP) is doing all it can to deal with opposition camps joining hands ahead of the elections.





The DP Chair Lee Hae- chan on Tuesday announced the party’s 19th and 20th recruits ahead of April's general elections.



