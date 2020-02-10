South Korea Prepares for upcoming General Elections

‘Parasite’ makes history winning Best Picture at Oscars
2020-02-10
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2020-02-16
Members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party
The party's national committee on Thursday declared its resolve to unite with the two parties, as well as conservative civic groups, saying the move
LKP Chair Hwang Kyo-
MEANWHILE
Minor opposition parties Bareunmirae Party, the New Alternative Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace have also agreed to merge into one party ahead of April's general elections.
Party representatives on Friday drew up an agreement to formally unite on Monday and decided on the name roughly translated into English as: Democratic Unity Party.
Should representatives of all three parties participate in the merger, the new party will secure 28 parliamentary seats to become the third-largest party in the National Assembly.
In
South Korea's ruling Democratic Party
The DP Chair Lee Hae-
He introduced former deputy of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor Organization Lee Gyung-
2020-02-10
2020-02-10
2020-02-10
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >