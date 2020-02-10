S.Korea Strengthens Traveler Screenings As COVID-19 Continues to Affect More People

‘Parasite’ makes history winning Best Picture at Oscars
President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday visited Namdaemun Market in downtown Seoul, which is suffering a drastic decline in customers amid the new
Moon toured the traditional market, greeting citizens who never expected to meet the president there. He also had lunch with merchants, and used the media opportunity to send a message to the Korean public.
"Traditional markets are struggling nowadays and now they're being hit hard by the new
Namdaemun attracts some four million foreign tourists a
"Nobody has been infected just by brushing past someone. And even if you are somewhere an infected person has been, experts say it is completely safe if it's disinfected properly. If citizens are overly worried and avoid traditional markets, it won't help our economy."
A local think tank has projected that if the new
Global investment bank Morgan Stanley said in a recent report that the outbreak could lower South Korea's overall economic growth in the first quarter by as much as one-point-seven percentage points. It noted that the suspended production facilities in China are affecting supply chains around the world.
President Moon on Thursday also met business leaders of Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor Company, SK, LG and CJ groups, promising tax breaks and deregulation measures to ensure their investment and employment efforts.
