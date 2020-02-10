‘Parasite’ Makes History at Academy Awards with Four Wins

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korean black comedy "Parasite" has swept this year's Academy Awards, winning a total of four prizes, including Best Picture.





Becoming the first non-English language film to win the Academy’s most prestigious award, "Parasite" beat out "Joker," "The Irishman," and "1917" among others.





At the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, director Bong Joon-ho also received honors for Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay.





"I'm ready to drink tonight. Until next morning. Thank you... Great honor."





The feat marks the first time that a South Korean film has ever won an Oscar. Bong is only the second director of a foreign-language film to win best director.

After winning the best director prize, Bong paid tribute to Martin Scorsese, citing the American director's quote: “The most personal is the most creative.”

“Parasite” tells the story of a poor family that scams and takes advantage of a wealthy family only to experience an insurmountable class division.

Earlier this month, the South Korean picture also received best original screenplay awards from the Writers Guild of America and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The film also won the top prize at last year's Cannes Film Festival and a Golden Globe for best foreign language film last month.