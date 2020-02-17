‘Parasite’ makes history winning Best Picture at Oscars
Date: March 7, 9
Venue: KSPO Dome
TWICE will be going forward with their Seoul concert holding TWICE WORLD TOUR TWICELIGHTS in Seoul “Finale” on March 7th and 9th. The concerts will be held with all precautions against COVID19 with the arena disinfected ahead of the concerts and all audiences required to take their temperatures. All staff will be wearing gloves while hand sanitizers will be available. Also, fans who cannot attend the concert will have their tickets refunded.
