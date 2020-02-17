Zico’s ‘Any Song’ tops S. Korean music charts

‘Parasite’ makes history winning Best Picture at Oscars
2020-02-10
2020-02-17
Zico’s latest hip-hop number, “Any Song,” has been topping South Korea’s domestic music charts thanks to its viral cover dance videos.
Since its release in January, “Any Song” has stayed on top of daily digital song charts of major online music streaming services. In addition to the song’s catchy lyrics and tune, a star-studded cover dance challenge that went viral has helped with the chart rankings.
WINNER's Mino, K-pop diva Lee Hyori, Crush and other high-profile Korean stars have filmed and uploaded their own dance videos covering the song.
2020-02-10
2020-02-10
2020-02-10
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >