Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

GOT7 cancles Kuala Lumpur concert

2020-02-17

K-POP Connection

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

GOT7 has canceled their Kuala Lumpur concert. 

The group was to perform in Kuala Lumpur for their “Keep Spinning” tour on March 7. However, because of the spread of COVID-19, the group has ultimately decided to cancel the show. 

GOT7’s agency, JYP Entertainment, released a statement apologizing to fans, and asked them for their understanding. 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >