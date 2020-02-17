GOT7 cancles Kuala Lumpur concert

‘Parasite’ makes history winning Best Picture at Oscars
GOT7 has canceled their Kuala Lumpur concert.
The group was to perform in Kuala Lumpur for their “Keep Spinning” tour on March 7. However, because of the spread of COVID-19, the group has ultimately decided to cancel the show.
GOT7’s agency, JYP Entertainment, released a statement apologizing to fans, and asked them for their understanding.
