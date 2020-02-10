Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (7) 일 터졌어

#Drama Lines l 2020-02-17

Lines 

Travel Agency Manager:  해라야. 여기 있니? 그만 울어.

Hae-ra, are you here? Stop crying. 

Hae-ra：안 울어요.

I’m not crying. 

Manager: 안에서 뭐해, 그럼? 

What are you doing in there then?

Hae-ra：저 변비예요. 변비.

I’m constipated. Constipation.

Manager: 거짓말 하지 말구. 나와 봐. 일 터졌어

Stop lying and come out. Something happened. 


Expression of the Week

일 터졌어 (something happened) 


일 – matter; affair; a certain situation or fact

터지다 – burst open


Casual – 일 터졌어

Semi-polite – 일 터졌어요


>>[터지다] is a verb that is used to describe something that has burst open. For example, like a burst seam or the explosion of suppressed or accumulated feelings.


>>In the dialogue, the verb [터지다] is used to describe a situation that has occurred. Normally, it is used in a negative context as in a fight or accident to occur suddenly. 


List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >