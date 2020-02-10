Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (7) 일 터졌어

‘Parasite’ makes history winning Best Picture at Oscars
Travel Agency Manager: 해라야. 여기 있니? 그만 울어.
Hae-ra, are you here? Stop crying.
Hae-ra：안 울어요.
I’m not crying.
Manager: 안에서 뭐해, 그럼?
What are you doing in there then?
Hae-ra：저 변비예요. 변비.
I’m constipated. Constipation.
Manager: 거짓말 하지 말구. 나와 봐. 일 터졌어.
Stop lying and come out. Something happened.
Expression of the Week
일 터졌어 (something happened)
일 – matter; affair; a certain situation or fact
터지다 – burst open
Casual – 일 터졌어
Semi-polite – 일 터졌어요
>>[터지다] is a verb that is used to describe something that has burst open. For example, like a burst seam or the explosion of suppressed or accumulated feelings.
>>In the dialogue, the verb [터지다] is used to describe a situation that has occurred. Normally, it is used in a negative context as in a fight or accident to occur suddenly.
