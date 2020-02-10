Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (7) 일 터졌어

Lines

Travel Agency Manager: 해라야. 여기 있니? 그만 울어.

Hae-ra, are you here? Stop crying.

Hae-ra：안 울어요.

I’m not crying.

Manager: 안에서 뭐해, 그럼?

What are you doing in there then?

Hae-ra：저 변비예요. 변비.

I’m constipated. Constipation.

Manager: 거짓말 하지 말구. 나와 봐. 일 터졌어.

Stop lying and come out. Something happened.





Expression of the Week

일 터졌어 (something happened)





일 – matter; affair; a certain situation or fact

터지다 – burst open





Casual – 일 터졌어

Semi-polite – 일 터졌어요





>>[터지다] is a verb that is used to describe something that has burst open. For example, like a burst seam or the explosion of suppressed or accumulated feelings.





>>In the dialogue, the verb [터지다] is used to describe a situation that has occurred. Normally, it is used in a negative context as in a fight or accident to occur suddenly.



