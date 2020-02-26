Seoul Court Acquits Operators of Ride-Hailing Tada Service on Charges of Running Illegal Passenger Transportation Business

ⓒYONHAP News

A Seoul court on Wednesday acquitted the operators of ride-hailing service Tada amid controversy over whether the business is illegal.





The Seoul Central District Court found Lee Jae- woong , the head of car-sharing app company SoCar, and Park Jae- uk , the head of its rental car-hailing unit VCNC, not guilty of operating a passenger transportation business without a license.





Last October, prosecutors indicted the two heads and their respective businesses for running an illegal cab-hailing service.





SoCar argued that its business is within the legal boundaries based on a written exception that allows rented vans with eleven to 15 seats to be offered with drivers.





In its ruling, the court defined Tada as an app-based rental car service, saying users should be considered vehicle renters under a contract with Tada, not passengers using transportation service.



