S. Korea Designates Daegu, Cheongdo 'Special management Zones' over COVID-19

2020-02-26
South Korea's southeastern city of Daegu and nearby Cheongdo have been declared special quarantine zones amid a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-
"[The government] will designate Daegu and the Cheongdo region of North Gyeongsang Province, which are facing difficulties following the recent surge of infections, as 'special management zones' and carry out decisive measures. It is most urgent to identify those exposed to [confirmed patients] and treat the infected. Hospital beds, manpower, equipment and all necessary resources will be provided
With nearly two-point-five million residents, Daegu is the fourth largest metropolis in the country in terms of population. Some 47-thousand people live in the adjacent Cheongdo County.
Most of the cases there are
Health Minister Park Neung-
"As for the Daegu region, we have the list of some nine-thousand people of the religious group and have launched
Citizens in the area have been advised to delay scheduled public events while the beginning of the spring semester has been postponed for local kindergarten, elementary and middle schools.
Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-
Since the surge in cases this week, the government admitted the outbreak in South Korea has now entered into a phase of "community-acquired infections."
However, in light of the localized nature of the outbreak, the government said it will maintain the nationwide crisis level at the second-highest "vigilance" on the four-tier scale.
The World Health Organization
During a daily news briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed the recent surge in South Korea.
"... And with measures they can take which is proportionate to the public risk they have, I think the number of cases are really manageable. And I hope that South Korea will do everything to contain this outbreak at this early stage."
Dr. Oliver Morgan, in charge of WHO's risk assessment, pointed out that the surge of COVID-19 in South Korea is localized and the cases are under tight management.
"The numbers of cases in South Korea reported today are actually from several distinct clusters, which the Korean authorities are following very closely.
