Tomorrow X Together Concert TXT Fanlive “Dream X Together”





Date: March 7, 8

Venue: Bluesquare iMarket Hall





BIg Hit Entertainment’s Tomorrow X Together or TXT will be holding a concert from March 7 to 8 at Bluesquare iMarket Hall in central Seoul. Their concert is titled “Dream X Together” and the group will be showcasing their hit songs for their fans. The group debuted last year with the EP “The Dream Chapter: Star”.