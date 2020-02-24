ITZY to return with new album

S. Korea’s Business Sentiment
2020-02-26
2020-02-24
Rookie K-pop girl band ITZY is making a comeback next month with a new EP.
The new release is titled “IT’z ME,” and will drop on March 9. It’s the band’s second EP since their debut in February 2019.
In July last year, the band dropped its first EP, "IT'z ICY” and they have been on a global tour since November.
2020-02-26
2020-02-24
2020-02-23
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >