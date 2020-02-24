BTS’ new album makes iTunes chart history

S. Korea’s Business Sentiment
Global super band BTS’s new album “Map of the Soul: 7” has topped iTunes album charts in 91 countries and regions.
According to their label, Big Hit Entertainment, this marks the broadest iTunes chart dominance for any BTS album.
The album's title track, "ON," also topped iTunes "top song" charts in 83 countries and regions.
