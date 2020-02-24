BLACKPINK's debut single tops 800 mln YouTube views

S. Korea’s Business Sentiment
The music video for BLACKPINK’s debut single “Boombayah,” has topped 800 million views on YouTube.
With the feat, BLACKPINK has become the only K-pop act with two music videos that have reached the number of views.
BLACKPINK is also the only K-pop band that has a music video with more than 1 billion YouTube views, a feat achieved by "Ddu-du Ddu-du" in November last year.
