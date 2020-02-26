Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (8) 잠깐만요

Lines

Sharon : 왜 그 분을 찾는데요?

Why are you looking for that person?

Soo-ho’s employee：저 혹시 선생님이랑 연락 닿으시면 저한테 꼭 좀 연락 주세요. 부탁드리겠습니다.

If you can get in touch with them, please let me know. Please.

Sharon: 우리 동네 대장간? 잠깐만요. 이 회사 대표가 문수호 씨 아닌가요?

Our Neighborhood Blacksmith? Wait. Isn’t the president here Moon Soo-ho?

Employee：네, 맞습니다.

Yes, that’s right.





Expression of the Week

잠깐만요 (wait)





잠깐 – adv. for a moment; for an instant; for a while





Casual – 잠깐만 or 잠깐

Semi-polite/polite – 잠깐만요





>>[잠깐만요] is an abridged form of [잠깐만 기다리세요] with [기다리다] meaning to wait.





>>You can ask someone to wait one moment by using the expression “잠깐만요”, but in the dialogue, the expression is used by Sharon as a way of thinking out loud meaning “wait” or “hang on”.



