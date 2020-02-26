Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (8) 잠깐만요

S. Korea’s Business Sentiment
2020-02-26
#Drama Lines l 2020-02-24
Lines
Sharon : 왜 그 분을 찾는데요?
Why are you looking for that person?
Soo-ho’s employee：저 혹시 선생님이랑 연락 닿으시면 저한테 꼭 좀 연락 주세요. 부탁드리겠습니다.
If you can get in touch with them, please let me know. Please.
Sharon: 우리 동네 대장간? 잠깐만요. 이 회사 대표가 문수호 씨 아닌가요?
Our Neighborhood Blacksmith? Wait. Isn’t the president here Moon Soo-ho?
Employee：네, 맞습니다.
Yes, that’s right.
Expression of the Week
잠깐만요 (wait)
잠깐 – adv. for a moment; for an instant; for a while
Casual – 잠깐만 or 잠깐
Semi-polite/polite – 잠깐만요
>>[잠깐만요] is an abridged form of [잠깐만 기다리세요] with [기다리다] meaning to wait.
>>You can ask someone to wait one moment by using the expression “잠깐만요”, but in the dialogue, the expression is used by Sharon as a way of thinking out loud meaning “wait” or “hang on”.
2020-02-26
2020-02-24
2020-02-23
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >