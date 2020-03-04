BOK Keeps Base Rate Unchanged, Lowers Growth Forecast

ⓒYONHAP News

The Bank of Korea has decided to leave unchanged its base rate of one-point-25 percent.





South Korea’s central bank made the decision at a meeting of its Monetary Policy Board on Thursday.





The bank has maintained the base rate for four consecutive months after slashing it last July and October to an all-time low of one-point-25 percent.





Though many predicted another cut in the rate amid the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the bank opted for caution.





It appears the bank judged it would be better to decide changes to monetary policy after watching more economic indicators.





Prior to this, Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol on February 14 warned that the bank should take into consideration the negative side effects from an additional rate cut.





Meanwhile, the central bank marked down this year’s economic growth outlook for the nation from two-point-three percent to two-point-one percent.





In its economic growth outlook report released on Thursday, the Bank of Korea forecast that growth in the nation’s economy will see temporary contraction due to the COVID-19 outbreak.





The bank predicted that the impact from the virus would be temporary. It projected that growth will gradually improve with a recovery in private consumption, exports and facility investments, as well as an implementation of expansionary policies.





BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol said Thursday's rate freeze and lowered growth outlook were based on the scenario that the outbreak will likely stabilize after peaking in March.