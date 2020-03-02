Soran Concert “Perfect Day 8”

S. Korea’s Supplementary Budget
Date: March 13-15, 20-22
Venue: Seongsu Art Hall
The indie rock group Soran will be holding a series of spring concerts at Seongsu Art Hall. From March 13 through 22, “Perfect Day 8” will be held every Friday through Sunday at 6 p.m. The concerts were originally scheduled to begin on Friday March 6, but the shows for March 6 to 8 have been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. The “Perfect Day” concerts are the group’s representative concert series held each year.
