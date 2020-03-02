Hong Sang-soo wins best director at Berlin film fest

S. Korea’s Supplementary Budget
Renowned South Korean director Hong Sang-soo has won the best director award at the Berlin International Film Festival.
The award was for his latest film, "The Woman Who Ran" which is about a woman who meets three friends while her husband is on a business trip.
Hong is the second South Korean filmmaker to earn the prize in the category, following Kim Ki-duk for "Samaritan Girl" in 2004.
