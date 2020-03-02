BTS’ latest release tops Billboard 200

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

“Map of the Soul: 7”, a new album released by global superstars BTS, has topped the Billboard 200 chart.

“Map of the Soul: 7” earned 422,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending Feb. 27, landing in first place.

This latest chart victory marks the band's fourth Billboard No. 1 in a row in less than two years, a rare Billboard feat even for an American artist.