BTS’ latest release tops Billboard 200

2020-03-04
2020-03-02
“Map of the Soul: 7”, a new album released by global superstars BTS, has topped the Billboard 200 chart.
“Map of the Soul: 7” earned 422,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending Feb. 27, landing in first place.
This latest chart victory marks the band's fourth Billboard No. 1 in a row in less than two years, a rare Billboard feat even for an American artist.
2020-03-04
2020-03-03
2020-03-02
