BTS cancels Seoul leg of new world tour

S. Korea’s Supplementary Budget
2020-03-04
2020-03-02
BTS has canceled the Seoul leg of their new world tour amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Seoul was to be the first destination of their world tour which is set to kick off in April. The concerts were to be held on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Olympic Stadium.
Many fans have reportedly joined a move to donate the refunds of their tickets for the canceled concerts to help fight the virus.
2020-03-04
2020-03-03
2020-03-02
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >