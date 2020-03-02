Menu Content

TWICE signs deal with US record label

2020-03-02

K-POP Connection

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

In a bid to launch onto the world music scene, K-pop girl band TWICE has inked a deal with a major American music label.

TWICE forged the "strategic partnership" with Republic Records to help the girl band gain a foothold in the global pop market.

Republic Records is home to high-profile American artists such as Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

