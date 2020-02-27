Menu Content

Spring Arrives at Flower Village

2020-02-27

Plum flowers have beautifully blossomed in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province though a a related festival has been called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 



(Yonhap News)

