Flag Flown on Mt. Bukhan
Members of a rock climbing club and a Mt. Bukhan National Park rescue squad, dressed as freedom fighters, hold a performance on Bukhan Mountain in Seoul on Friday ahead of March First Independence Movement Day.
(Yonhap News)
