Flag Flown on Mt. Bukhan

2020-02-28

Members of a rock climbing club and a Mt. Bukhan National Park rescue squad, dressed as freedom fighters, hold a performance on Bukhan Mountain in Seoul on Friday ahead of March First Independence Movement Day.  



(Yonhap News)

