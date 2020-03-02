Tranquil Palace

Menu Content

Deoksu Palace is fairly quiet on Sunday which marks Independence Movement Day as events nationwide have been canceled amid coronavirus concerns. Citizens are also trying to avoid going outdoors. 




(Yonhap News) 


