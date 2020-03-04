S. Korea’s Supplementary Budget
Tree Frog
A tree frog is seated on orchid (Phalaenopsis) petals at an insect resources center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday, a day ahead of the seasonal division of Gyeongchip when insects are said to appear from their holes.
(Yonhap News)
