Tree Frog

2020-03-04

A tree frog is seated on orchid (Phalaenopsis) petals at an insect resources center in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday, a day ahead of the seasonal division of Gyeongchip when insects are said to appear from their holes. 



(Yonhap News) 

