N. Korea's Show of Force Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Moon, Kim Exchange Letters on COVID-19
2020-03-08
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2020-03-08
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff
Regarding the latest launch, the JCS said that North Korea is believed to be continuing its joint strike drill which began on February 28th. Many experts speculate the launch was part of the latter stage of the strike drill held
North Korean state media said that leader Kim Jong-
Reporting on the projectiles tested Monday, North Korea's Korean Central News Agency released photos of a super-large rocket launcher and shots being fired.
The South Korean military has described them as "short-range projectiles suspected to be ballistic missiles."
North Korea is recently known to have equipped its rocket launchers with a guidance system in an effort to improve on accuracy. The North's 300 millimeter multiple rocket launcher likely has a range of 200 kilometers while the so-called super-large launcher boasts a range of 400 kilometers which essentially makes it a short-range ballistic missile.
Considering Pyongyang's slogan of bolstering national power emphasized since last year, the South Korean military believes the latest drill is an extension of efforts to beef up military strength.
The North held joint strike drills also in 2015, '16 and '17 but this year's February exercise was
The fact the regime
The virus outbreak has led to a border closure with China, making domestic conditions in the North even more difficult.
COVID-19, in addition to global sanctions, may well be pushing the regime to its limit.
The projectile launch came a day after President Moon urged the two Koreas to cooperate
2020-03-08
2020-03-08
2020-03-04
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >