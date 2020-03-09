Menu Content

Empty Flower Valley

2020-03-09

No visitors to be seen Monday at this Jeju Island spot in Seogwipo city famous for rape flowers even as the yellow blossoms have fully bloomed.   


(Yonhap News) 

