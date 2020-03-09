Menu Content

BTS ranks #3 on Billboard 200

2020-03-09

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

The new album by BTS, “Map of the Soul: 7” has ranked no. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The album moved down two notches since debuting at no. 1 the previous week. The album earned 84,000 equivalent album units, down 80% from its opening week.

Including the latest Billboard 200 no. 1, BTS has topped the chart four times in a span of nearly two years. Only the Beatles have achieved the feat faster.

