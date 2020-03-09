Super Junior postpones concerts in Japan

Moon, Kim Exchange Letters on COVID-19
2020-03-08
2020-03-09
K-pop boy band Super Junior have indefinitely postponed their Japanese concerts.
The move comes after Japan announced plans to introduce quarantine measures for travelers from South Korea and suspend a visa-free entry program.
As such, Super Junior’s concerts slated for March 25-26 at Saitama Super Arena have been put off. Currently, there is no information on when the concerts will resume.
2020-03-08
2020-03-08
2020-03-04
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >