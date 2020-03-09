Shim Eun-kyung wins best actress at Japanese film awards

ⓒ YONHAP News

Actress Shim Eun-kyung has won best actress at this year’s Japanese Academy Awards.





The 43rd Japan Academy Film Prize Awards ceremony was held in Tokyo on March 6. Shim won the award for her role in a Japanese film about a young female reporter who delves into a political scandal.

With the award, she is the first South Korean actor to win the honor at the awards which was first launched in 1978.