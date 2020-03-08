Fight for my way (1) 몰라

Moon, Kim Exchange Letters on COVID-19
#Drama Lines l 2020-03-02
Lines
Park Hye-ran：그럼 기왕 만난 김에 오빠 연락처 좀 알려주세요. 아님 사는 데나?
Since we’ve met, can you give me his contact info? Or, tell me where he lives.
Choi Ae-ra：니가 동만이가 왜 궁금해?
Why do you want to know about Dong-man?
Hye-ran：언니한테 대답할 필요는 없는 거 같아요. 연락처 아시죠?
I don’t think I need to answer that. You know his number, right?
Ae-ra：몰라.
No, I don’t (know).
Hye-ran：몰라요?
You don’t?
Expression of the Week
몰라 (I don’t know)
모르다 – v. do not know
Casual – 몰라
Semi-polite – 몰라요
Polite – 모르겠습니다
>>[모르다] is a verb which means to lack knowledge or understanding of a person, object or fact.
>>[모르다] can be used in a variety of ways such as adding [~지도] in front of [모르다] which is used to express a guess or question about something one is unsure of.
e.g. 그는 이미 죽었을지도 모른다 à he might already be dead
