Fight for my way (1) 몰라

Lines

Park Hye-ran：그럼 기왕 만난 김에 오빠 연락처 좀 알려주세요. 아님 사는 데나?

Since we’ve met, can you give me his contact info? Or, tell me where he lives.

Choi Ae-ra：니가 동만이가 왜 궁금해?

Why do you want to know about Dong-man?

Hye-ran：언니한테 대답할 필요는 없는 거 같아요. 연락처 아시죠?

I don’t think I need to answer that. You know his number, right?

Ae-ra：몰라.

No, I don’t (know).

Hye-ran：몰라요?

You don’t?





Expression of the Week

몰라 (I don’t know)





모르다 – v. do not know





Casual – 몰라

Semi-polite – 몰라요

Polite – 모르겠습니다





>>[모르다] is a verb which means to lack knowledge or understanding of a person, object or fact.





>>[모르다] can be used in a variety of ways such as adding [~지도] in front of [모르다] which is used to express a guess or question about something one is unsure of.

e.g. 그는 이미 죽었을지도 모른다 à he might already be dead



