Fight for my way (2) 몰라

Ko Dong-man：야, 근데 난 왜 불렀을까?
Hey, so why did you call me?
Choi Ae-ra：아, 이 역사적 순간에 당연히 니가 있어야지.
특별히 해 줄 임무도 있고.
3시30분에 내가 첫 방송을 하거든 내 데뷔방송 녹음 좀 해줘.
Ah, I thought you should be here for this historic moment. You have a special task. I’m going on air for the first time at 3:30. You’ll need to record my broadcasting debut.
Dong-man：녹음? 아, 진짜… 와…별 걸 다 시키네.
야 그럼 지금 생방이 20분 밖에 안 남았는데
얼른 스피커 바로 아래 자리를 잡아야 될 거 아니냐고.
Record your debut? Wow… I can’t believe you’re making me do this.
Hey, there’s only 20 minutes left. Don’t you think I need to sit right below the speaker then?
Ae-ra：아유~ 넌 또 시키면 참 잘해, 응?
Well, I know you’re the one that always does as he’s told. Right?
Dong-man：좋아. 출동
You’re right. Let’s go!
Expression of the Week
참 잘해 (always does as he’s told)
참 – really, truly
잘하다 – to do well or do something frequently as a habit
Casual – 참 잘해
Semi-polite – 참 잘해요
Polite – 참 잘하십니다
>>[참] is an adverb that is used to describe something that is true or to mean very, very much or greatly. Another word that can be used similarly is [진짜] which means “really” and [매우] which means “very”
>>In the dialogue, Ae-ra is using the expression giving Dong-man a “semi” compliment, and going in a roundabout way to thank him for doing her a favor.
