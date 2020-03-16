WHO urges BTS to join ‘SafeHands’ challenge

N. Korea Fires Projectiles for the Second Time in a Week
2020-03-12
2020-03-16
The World Health Organization has called on global stars, BTS, to join their hand-washing campaign in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on his Twitter account that he has nominated BTS and three others to accept the #SafeHands challenge by sharing their videos, and calling on at least three others to join them.
The WHO chief also uploaded a two-minute video that contains 11 steps of safe washing for hands recommended by his agency. He also called on Microsoft founder Bill Gates and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger to join the campaign.
2020-03-12
2020-03-11
2020-03-12
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >