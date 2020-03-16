Gong Yoo in talks to join cast of ‘Wonderland’

N. Korea Fires Projectiles for the Second Time in a Week
2020-03-12
2020-03-16
Actor Gong Yoo is now in talks to join the cast of “Wonderland” which will be directed by Kim Tae-yong as the male lead.
The director’s wife, Chinese actress Tang Wei, will take on the lead female role while other A-list actors have confirmed their roles in the movie, including Choi Woo-shik, Bae Suzy and Park Bo-gum.
It is director Kim's first movie in 10 years since the melodrama "Late Autumn" (2010). It will begin shooting in the first half of this year.
2020-03-12
2020-03-11
2020-03-12
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >