



Members: Kim Yeon-ji, Lee Bo-ram, Nam Gyu-ri

Genres: K-pop, J-pop, dance, R&B

Labels: MNet, Core Contents Media

Active from: 2006~2011, 2020

Associated acts: SG Wannabe, T-ara, The SeeYa, Davichi, Black Pearl





SeeYa is a South Korean girl group that debuted in 2006 but disbanded in 2011. The group’s original members are Kim Yeon-ji, Lee Bo-ram and Nam Gyu-ri. In 2009, Nam Gyu-ri left the group to pursue a solo career and Lee Soo-mi replaced her for one year. The group later became a duo with Kim Yeon-ji and Lee Bo-ram before officially disbanding in 2011. The group, with the original members, recently had a brief reunion through a cable TV show and revealed that they will make a comeback in 2020.





Studio, Best & Live

See You Again (Best, 2011)

Brilliant Change (Full length, 2008)

California Dream (Full length, 2008)

Lovely Sweetheart (Full length, 2007)

The First Mind (Full length, 2006)



EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Grown Up w/ Davichi (single, 2010)

No Farewells (single, 2010)

Must be Crazy (single, 2010)

Wonder Woman w/ Davichi & T-ara (single, 2010)

Rebloom (EP, 2009)

Women Generation w/Davichi & T-ara (single, 2009)

Blue Moon w/ Davichi & Black Pearl (single, 2008)

Fool w/ Lee Ji-hye (single, 2008)

Sad Footsteps (Shoes II) (single, 2007)