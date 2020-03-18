KOSPI
2020-03-18
#Artist Search l 2020-03-23
Members: Kim Yeon-ji, Lee Bo-ram, Nam Gyu-ri
Genres: K-pop, J-pop, dance, R&B
Labels: MNet, Core Contents Media
Active from: 2006~2011, 2020
Associated acts: SG Wannabe, T-ara, The SeeYa, Davichi, Black Pearl
SeeYa is a South Korean girl group that debuted in 2006 but disbanded in 2011. The group’s original members are Kim Yeon-ji, Lee Bo-ram and Nam Gyu-ri. In 2009, Nam Gyu-ri left the group to pursue a solo career and Lee Soo-mi replaced her for one year. The group later became a duo with Kim Yeon-ji and Lee Bo-ram before officially disbanding in 2011. The group, with the original members, recently had a brief reunion through a cable TV show and revealed that they will make a comeback in 2020.
Studio, Best & Live
See You Again (Best, 2011)
Brilliant Change (Full length, 2008)
California Dream (Full length, 2008)
Lovely Sweetheart (Full length, 2007)
The First Mind (Full length, 2006)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Grown Up w/ Davichi (single, 2010)
No Farewells (single, 2010)
Must be Crazy (single, 2010)
Wonder Woman w/ Davichi & T-ara (single, 2010)
Rebloom (EP, 2009)
Women Generation w/Davichi & T-ara (single, 2009)
Blue Moon w/ Davichi & Black Pearl (single, 2008)
Fool w/ Lee Ji-hye (single, 2008)
Sad Footsteps (Shoes II) (single, 2007)
2020-03-18
2020-03-17
2020-03-16
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >