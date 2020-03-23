Educational video on learning Korean featuring BTS to be released

KOSPI
BTS’ label will be releasing a series of short videos on learning the Korean language next week.
The video clips, titled “Learn Korean with BTS,” are designed to provide Korean language education to non-Korean fans. The first three episodes will be uploaded to Weverse, the mobile app for the BTS fan community on March 31.
A total of 30 episodes will be provided through the app for free.
