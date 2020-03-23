Veteran K-pop singer charged with DUI

KOSPI
2020-03-18
2020-03-23
Fly to the Sky’s Hwanhee has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on Saturday.
The Yongin Seobu Police Station said Hwanhee was booked without physical detention for drunk driving. He was questioned by police after his car hit another vehicle that was changing lanes.
Police said the singer’s blood alcohol level was 0.061%, which is enough to warrant the revocation of his driver’s license.
2020-03-18
2020-03-17
2020-03-16
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >