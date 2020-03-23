EXO’s Suho releases teaser images for upcoming album

ⓒ YONHAP News

EXO’s Suho has released teaser images of his upcoming first solo album.

The singer, whose real name is Kim Jun-myeon, will be releasing his first solo album “Self-Portrait” on March 30. The title track “Let’s Love” is a modern rock genre with lyrical messages for fans. The teaser images for this track were released along with the track’s title and a short video.

The new album features songs written by Suho, and he has taken part in creating the concept for the album from the start.