EXO’s Suho releases teaser images for upcoming album

2020-03-18
2020-03-23
EXO’s Suho has released teaser images of his upcoming first solo album.
The singer, whose real name is Kim Jun-myeon, will be releasing his first solo album “Self-Portrait” on March 30. The title track “Let’s Love” is a modern rock genre with lyrical messages for fans. The teaser images for this track were released along with the track’s title and a short video.
The new album features songs written by Suho, and he has taken part in creating the concept for the album from the start.
2020-03-18
2020-03-17
2020-03-16
