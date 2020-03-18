Fight for my way (4) 지질해

KOSPI
Ae-ra：나한테 펌프질만 하지 말고.. 너는 뭐 꿈 없냐?
Don’t just get me pumped up…don’t you have a dream?
Dong-man：나? 나야 뭐, 부자.
Me? I just…want to be rich.
Ae-ra：아~ 지질해. 근데 지질한 와중에 뭔가 훅 와 닿기는 한다.
그럼 너 부자 되면 나중에 나 사모님 시켜줄래?
That’s pathetic. But amid your pettiness, I can understand what you’re saying. When you are rich, will you let me be your rich wife?
Dong-man：야, 내가 너가 이래서 부자를 못 해.
You’re the reason why I can’t be rich.
Expression of the Week
지질해 (that’s) pathetic
지질하다 – good-for-nothing, worthless, wretched
Casual – 지질해
Semi-polite – 지질해요
>>You can use [지질하다] to describe something that is trivial and not even worth mentioning, or not proper or adequate
>>In the dialogue, Ae-ra is belittling Dong-man’s dream of becoming rich as [지질해] saying it’s a pathetic or lame dream.
>>[지질하다] is often mistakenly written or said as “찌질하다”
