Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Spring Day

2020-03-27

News




Spring Day


A citizen wearing a mask and holding an umbrella takes a stroll in Gwangju on Friday amid a scenery of cherry blossoms, forsythias and rape flowers.



(Yonhap News)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >