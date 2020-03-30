Menu Content

HipHopPlaya Festival

2020-03-30

K-POP Connection

Date: April 25-26

Venue: Nanji Hangang Park


This year’s HipHopPlaya Festival will take place from April 25-26 at Nanji Hangang Park. Marking its 20th anniversary this year, the two day festival boasts a spectacular lineup with stars like Jay Park, Beenzino, Changmo, DAMOIM, Swings, Giriboy, Sik-K and pH-1 and more scheduled to perform on April 25 and Zico, Crush, Song Min-ho, BewhY, PENOMECO among others lined up for April 26.  

