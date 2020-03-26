N. Korea’s Response to Manage COVID-19 Pandemic
2020-03-26
Members: Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, HWanwoong, Xion
Genres: K-pop
Labels: RBW
Active from: 2018
Oneus (pronounced “One Us”) is a South Korean boy band which debuted in 2019 with the EP, “Light Us”. The group has six members: Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion.
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
A Song Written Easily (Single, 2020)
FLY WITH US (EP, 2019)
RAISE US (EP, 2019)
LIGHT US (EP, 2019)
Last Song (Single, 2018)
2020-03-26
2020-03-25
2020-03-23
