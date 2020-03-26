Menu Content

ONEUS

#Artist Search l 2020-03-30


Members: Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, HWanwoong, Xion

Genres: K-pop

Labels: RBW

Active from: 2018


Oneus (pronounced “One Us”) is a South Korean boy band which debuted in 2019 with the EP, “Light Us”. The group has six members: Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong and Xion.


EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
A Song Written Easily (Single, 2020)
FLY WITH US (EP, 2019)
RAISE US (EP, 2019)
LIGHT US (EP, 2019)
Last Song (Single, 2018)

