TWICE cancels Japan concerts concerts over COVID-19

N. Korea’s Response to Manage COVID-19 Pandemic
2020-03-26
2020-03-30
The K-pop girl group TWICE has canceled their upcoming concerts in Japan amid the global COVID-19 outbreak.
The concerts, TWICE World Tour 2019 “Twicelights” in Japan, were originally scheduled for mid-April at the Tokyo Dome.
The cancellation comes after the group had to reschedule the dates already to early March due to the pandemic. The group will be working to arrange new concerts that will replace the Tokyo Dome concerts.
2020-03-26
2020-03-25
2020-03-23
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >