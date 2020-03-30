TWICE cancels Japan concerts concerts over COVID-19

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

The K-pop girl group TWICE has canceled their upcoming concerts in Japan amid the global COVID-19 outbreak.



The concerts, TWICE World Tour 2019 “Twicelights” in Japan, were originally scheduled for mid-April at the Tokyo Dome.





The cancellation comes after the group had to reschedule the dates already to early March due to the pandemic. The group will be working to arrange new concerts that will replace the Tokyo Dome concerts.