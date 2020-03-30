BTS postpones US leg of World Tour due to COVID-19

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

K-pop boy band BTS has postponed the American leg of its upcoming world tour, “Map of the Soul Tour” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The North American leg of the tour was originally scheduled to take place from April 25 to June 6, but the group decided to reschedule to a later date.





BTS canceled the world tour's inaugural Seoul leg, previously set for mid-April, due to local outbreaks of the pandemic. Their agency, Big Hit, has said it is working to reschedule the Seoul concert.