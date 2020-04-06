Jung Dae-hyun “Spring Concert”

S. Korea’s Business Survey Index
Date: April 18
Venue: Enter 6 Hanyang University Medusa Hall 1
Former lead vocalist of B.A.P Jung Dae-hyun will be holding a small theater concert in time for spring. Titled “Spring Concert”, the event will take place on April 18 at Enter 6 Hanyang University’s Medusa Hall. After B.A.P disbanded in 2019, Jung released his first single in 2019. The concert will feature not only Jung’s performances on stage, but also various events that fans can enjoy with him.
