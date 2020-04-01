Fight for my way (6) 믿음직해요

S. Korea’s Business Survey Index
#Drama Lines l 2020-04-06
Lines
장예진：저 전 남친이 바람 피워서 헤어졌거든요.
I broke up because my ex-boyfriend cheated on me.
김주만：네, 그러세요?
I see.
장예진：그래서 그런가 이상하게 대리님이 그렇게 막 철벽 치면 더 믿음직해요.
Maybe that’s why, but when you keep a distance, it makes me trust you more.
김주만：네?
Excuse me?
장예진: 다른 여자들한테도 다 그럴 거 같아서... 그래서 더...
I feel like you’ll act the same way to other women…so, I…
김주만：더?
You…?
장예진：더 좋아요. 사귀고 싶어요.
I like you even more. I want to go out with you.
Expression of the Week
믿음직해요 trust you
믿음직하다 – reliable; trustworthy
Casual – 믿음직해
Semi-polite/Polite – 믿음직해요, 믿음직합니다
>>[믿음직하다] is an advective that means “being worthy of trusting” or “depending on a person by the looks of his/her actions or appearance”
>>In the dialogue, Ye-jin is telling Joo-man that she can trust him better because of the way he acts around women. [철벽치다] literally means to put up an iron wall, and is referring Joo-man’s actions where he leaves no room for doubt to other women that he is not interested in them.
>>The opposite expression of [믿음직하다] would be [못미덥다] which means “unreliable”.
