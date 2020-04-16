General Elections – TV Debate, Party Projections

N. Korea Convenes Supreme People’s Assembly
2020-04-16
#Hot Issues of the Week l 2020-04-12
The ruling Democratic Party’s campaign chief Lee Nak-yon and the main opposition United Future Party’s Chair Hwang Kyo-
The two candidates, vying for Seoul's key Jongno District, squared off on the TV event, using the opportunity to grill each other with critical questions.
Former Prime Minister Lee took aim at Hwang by insinuating that the main opposition was responsible for the impeachment of former President Park Geun-
"Secondly, Candidate Hwang on many occasions argued that this fine country has been broken down in two to three years [under the incumbent government.] I really did not want to get into this, but if it was a fine country two to three years ago, why was there an unprecedented impeachment of a president? Was the country really fine when its president was impeached?
Hwang responded by saying that the Moon Jae-in administration is a "leftist dictatorship."
"Dictatorship refers to a random ruling by the authority. Now the separation of three powers has collapsed. On top of the administrative branch, the judiciary appears to have been occupied by the ruling power as well. The public agrees with me. In addition, conditions are now conducive for the government to dominate the legislative branch as well due to the fast-tracked mixed-member proportional representation system... "
The two are widely regarded as leading presidential contenders to represent the ruling and opposition parties in 2022.
UFP leader Hwang also argued that the incumbent government failed in its initial response to the novel
Lee sought to refute his opponent's claims, pointing out that foreign state leaders and
South Korea will hold the April 15 legislative elections at more than 14-thousand polling stations nationwide amid the new
The National Election Commission said voters will only enter the polling stations after their temperature is checked. They will be kept at least a meter distance while in the queue to enter the booth, which will be disinfected.
The election commission also advised the public to wear face masks when they come to cast their ballots. Those with
Meanwhile, the ruling Democratic Party
Top lawmakers from rival camps shared such projections with Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
At the onset of official campaigning, the DP had set a goal of a minimum of 130 seats and the UFP between 124 and 130.
Thus, the latest projection shows the ruling camp anticipates better election results than initial forecasts while the UFP is facing concerns that it could fail to meet its goal.
The DP assessed that it has maintained support in Seoul and surrounding areas while seeing its approval ratings climb in Gangwon Province, as well as in Busan and South Gyeongsang Province, which are considered opposition strongholds.
According to estimates by the parties' municipal and provincial leaderships, out of 121 seats up for grabs in the Seoul metropolitan area, the DP has a strong chance of winning 85 seats and the UFP 26.
Meanwhile, the minor Minsaeng Party projected it would secure seats in six electoral districts in the Jeolla Provinces, while the Justice Party forecast it would win at least one seat in Gyeonggi Province by its chair Sim Sang-
2020-04-16
2020-04-15
2020-04-13
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >