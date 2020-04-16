General Elections – TV Debate, Party Projections

ⓒYONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party’s campaign chief Lee Nak-yon and the main opposition United Future Party’s Chair Hwang Kyo- ahn collided on Monday in their first policy debate ahead of the April 15 general elections.

The two candidates, vying for Seoul's key Jongno District, squared off on the TV event, using the opportunity to grill each other with critical questions.

Former Prime Minister Lee took aim at Hwang by insinuating that the main opposition was responsible for the impeachment of former President Park Geun- hye .





"Secondly, Candidate Hwang on many occasions argued that this fine country has been broken down in two to three years [under the incumbent government.] I really did not want to get into this, but if it was a fine country two to three years ago, why was there an unprecedented impeachment of a president? Was the country really fine when its president was impeached?

Hwang responded by saying that the Moon Jae-in administration is a "leftist dictatorship."





"Dictatorship refers to a random ruling by the authority. Now the separation of three powers has collapsed. On top of the administrative branch, the judiciary appears to have been occupied by the ruling power as well. The public agrees with me. In addition, conditions are now conducive for the government to dominate the legislative branch as well due to the fast-tracked mixed-member proportional representation system... "





The two are widely regarded as leading presidential contenders to represent the ruling and opposition parties in 2022.

UFP leader Hwang also argued that the incumbent government failed in its initial response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 10-thousand people.

Lee sought to refute his opponent's claims, pointing out that foreign state leaders and media have so far praised South Korea's transparent, open and democratic pandemic countermeasures.

South Korea will hold the April 15 legislative elections at more than 14-thousand polling stations nationwide amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The National Election Commission said voters will only enter the polling stations after their temperature is checked. They will be kept at least a meter distance while in the queue to enter the booth, which will be disinfected.

The election commission also advised the public to wear face masks when they come to cast their ballots. Those with coronavirus symptoms are expected to vote at polling booths separately prepared for them.





Meanwhile, the ruling Democratic Party ( DP) has projected it will win in more than 130 constituencies nationwide, while the main opposition United Future Party ( UFP) estimates it will claim victory in between 110 and 130 districts.

Top lawmakers from rival camps shared such projections with Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.

At the onset of official campaigning, the DP had set a goal of a minimum of 130 seats and the UFP between 124 and 130.

Thus, the latest projection shows the ruling camp anticipates better election results than initial forecasts while the UFP is facing concerns that it could fail to meet its goal.

The DP assessed that it has maintained support in Seoul and surrounding areas while seeing its approval ratings climb in Gangwon Province, as well as in Busan and South Gyeongsang Province, which are considered opposition strongholds.

According to estimates by the parties' municipal and provincial leaderships, out of 121 seats up for grabs in the Seoul metropolitan area, the DP has a strong chance of winning 85 seats and the UFP 26.